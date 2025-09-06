Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 11,972 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $108.11 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

