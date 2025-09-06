NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 885 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ASML by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in ASML by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $781.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $749.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $873.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.