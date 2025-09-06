NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 218.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,999 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after buying an additional 1,117,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

