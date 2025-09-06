NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $4.70 Million in Ashland Inc. $ASH

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ashland at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ashland by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ashland by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 153,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $2,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.34 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ashland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ashland

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.