NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 117,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 58.2% during the first quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 17,346 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 17.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,440 shares of company stock worth $6,786,586. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK stock opened at $326.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $326.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.46.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

