NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,526,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 162,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 67,033 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17,612.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 61,996 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 68,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,657,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND opened at $166.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.55. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.58 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 40.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,494.24. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 934 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,000. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,868 shares of company stock worth $368,423. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

