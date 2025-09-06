NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $305,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in IQVIA by 83.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 11.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 40.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Trading Up 2.0%

IQVIA stock opened at $187.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $249.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

