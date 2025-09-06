NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.82, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,035,201.04. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 47,205 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.1%

VeriSign stock opened at $280.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.62 and a 52 week high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

