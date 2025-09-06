NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $17,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,883.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

