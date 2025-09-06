NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,377 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $30,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

NVO opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $138.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

