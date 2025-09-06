NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 112.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,053 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $17,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1,925.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 507,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 1.6%

BATS NEAR opened at $51.22 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.