New England Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $334,805,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $113,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,009,000 after buying an additional 1,321,554 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after buying an additional 1,175,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,989,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Cowen began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of FITB stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.