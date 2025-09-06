Nepc LLC Buys 153 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Nepc LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Nepc LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,957,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after buying an additional 108,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,132,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after buying an additional 56,010 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,389,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $132.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $132.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.87 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

