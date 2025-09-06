Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

Needham Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,402,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,025 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 953,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425,516 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $271,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,613. This represents a 32.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $38.45.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.82 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

See Also

