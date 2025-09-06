Needham Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Camtek by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,134,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,622,000 after acquiring an additional 464,671 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,448,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,922,000 after purchasing an additional 312,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,002,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 490,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Camtek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Camtek from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.10.

Camtek Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.57 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 28.36%.Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Camtek has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.