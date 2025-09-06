Needham Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CYRX. Stephens began coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CryoPort from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp upgraded CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners upgraded CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

CryoPort Stock Up 16.9%

Shares of CYRX opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.62. CryoPort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.74 million. CryoPort had a net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CryoPort

In related news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 40,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $294,870.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 92,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,454.72. The trade was a 30.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,965. This trade represents a 15.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,247 shares of company stock worth $3,384,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

