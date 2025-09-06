Needham Investment Management LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. $ESOA

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Services of America stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Energy Services of America Co. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $19.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESOA. Wall Street Zen raised Energy Services of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Energy Services of America in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

