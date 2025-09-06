National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $216,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

National Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

