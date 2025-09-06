Murchinson Ltd. Takes $3.56 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 299,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. Lyft accounts for 0.2% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $2,191,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Lyft by 75.2% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,587,553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,388 shares in the last quarter. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $11,573,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in Lyft by 206.5% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $39,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Lyft Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.33.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 540,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,167.16. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $449,442.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 850,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,478,649.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,821 shares of company stock valued at $960,566 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

