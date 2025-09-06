Murchinson Ltd. Purchases New Position in Frontline PLC $FRO

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Stock Performance

NYSE FRO opened at $22.15 on Friday. Frontline PLC has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.

Frontline Dividend Announcement

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.71 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Frontline PLC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.87.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

