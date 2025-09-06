Murchinson Ltd. Makes New Investment in IAC Inc. $IAC

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in IAC by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC by 1,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in IAC by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in IAC by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IAC from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on IAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on IAC from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

IAC Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of IAC stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.26. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $2.87. The business had revenue of $586.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.52%.IAC’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

