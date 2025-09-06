Murchinson Ltd. Invests $134.59 Million in South Bow Corporation $SOBO

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,274,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,592,000. South Bow makes up about 7.7% of Murchinson Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Murchinson Ltd. owned 2.53% of South Bow at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of South Bow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,617,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,990,000 after purchasing an additional 280,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Bow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,907,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,531,000 after purchasing an additional 157,355 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of South Bow by 17.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,765,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after acquiring an additional 413,094 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in South Bow by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $49,770,000.

South Bow Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SOBO opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. South Bow Corporation has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.92.

South Bow Announces Dividend

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. South Bow’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOBO has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of South Bow in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

