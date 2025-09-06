Murchinson Ltd. Buys Shares of 136,076 BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. $BTAI

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 2.48% of BioXcel Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $3.79 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -24.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Read Our Latest Report on BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.