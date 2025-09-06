Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. AutoNation accounts for approximately 7.5% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $86,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 56.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 762.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:AN opened at $226.54 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.32 and its 200-day moving average is $187.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.25.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

