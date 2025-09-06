Mork Capital Management LLC Invests $724,000 in Xerox Holdings Co. $XRX

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Xerox by 2,392.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,246,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Xerox by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70,724 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Xerox by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xerox news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 29,600 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $116,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 58,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,986.80. The trade was a 100.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE XRX opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.71). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -0.87%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

