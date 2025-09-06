MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 334,858 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,858 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 1.30% of Archrock worth $60,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 164.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 119.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Archrock

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 224,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,003.86. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Trading Down 0.7%

Archrock stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AROC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archrock

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.