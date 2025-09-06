MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $54.41 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $54,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 6.7% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 129,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 48.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,606,000 after buying an additional 293,553 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $1,706,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $210.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.33.

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $226.08 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,153,390.65. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

