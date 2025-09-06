MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Cuts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,039 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $57,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 97.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of WMS opened at $148.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $166.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.