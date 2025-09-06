Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$15.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MI.UN shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$13.79 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.94 and a twelve month high of C$17.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$508.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

