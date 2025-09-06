Millennium Management LLC Has $136.84 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 234.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,752,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,630,981 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $136,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 125.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

