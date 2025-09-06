Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Stake Lessened by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,777 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $173.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.69%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

