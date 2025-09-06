Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,641 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 10,369.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,873,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $2,502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 166,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,812,423.83. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,884 shares of company stock worth $32,363,889. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Shares of MU stock opened at $131.37 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $131.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

