Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) and Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Critical Comparison

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) and Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Paramount Skydance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Skydance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. and Paramount Skydance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paramount Skydance 3 2 0 0 1.40

Profitability

Paramount Skydance has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 30.00%. Given Paramount Skydance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Skydance is more favorable than Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V..

This table compares Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. and Paramount Skydance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. N/A N/A N/A Paramount Skydance -0.05% 4.51% 1.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. and Paramount Skydance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. N/A N/A N/A $1.20 2.34 Paramount Skydance $28.76 billion 0.35 -$6.19 billion ($0.03) -500.00

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Skydance. Paramount Skydance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paramount Skydance beats Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services. The Internet segment handles internet connection to residential and commercial markets. The Digital Telephony segment provides subscriptions for local and long distance calls. The Business segment focuses on connectivity outfitting, administrative services, and content. The Others segment includes production operations of television and broadcast programs, distribution services from points, virtual private network and other network services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

About Paramount Skydance

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.