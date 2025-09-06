Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $64,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 14,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 484,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,769,000 after purchasing an additional 84,328 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Mastercard by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,481 shares of company stock worth $32,616,595 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.54.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $584.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.60. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

