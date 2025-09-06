lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.180-2.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. lululemon athletica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.770-12.970 EPS.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 18.6%

Shares of LULU stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $163.98 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.09.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 16.38%.lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

