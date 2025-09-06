lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $238.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $375.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 18.6%

lululemon athletica stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day moving average is $266.09. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $163.98 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

