LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA is Palestra Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,924 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up about 5.1% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $130,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in LPL Financial by 234.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $332.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.13 and a 200 day moving average of $355.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.41 and a 52 week high of $403.58.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,836. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,920 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

