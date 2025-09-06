LiveOne, Inc. $LVO Shares Acquired by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) by 175.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,385 shares during the quarter. Pingora Partners LLC owned 0.18% of LiveOne worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LiveOne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in LiveOne by 33.3% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in LiveOne by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in LiveOne by 63.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 98,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 38,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.44 on Friday. LiveOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LiveOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.50.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

