Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $190.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $166.99 and last traded at $166.54, with a volume of 190954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.73.
LGND has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6%
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
