Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $190.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $166.99 and last traded at $166.54, with a volume of 190954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.73.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,000. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,494.24. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,868 shares of company stock valued at $368,423 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.