Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $48.22 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 120,219 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $48,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

NYSE EME opened at $625.05 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $595.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.28.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

