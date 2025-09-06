Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Position Lowered by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 532,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,563 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $111,000. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

