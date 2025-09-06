Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $4.57 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Leidos by 260.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.1%

Leidos stock opened at $178.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.45.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Baird R W cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

