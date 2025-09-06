Interval Partners LP Takes Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $6,188,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.57.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.0%

FICO stock opened at $1,534.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,506.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,735.56. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.84, for a total transaction of $9,026,058.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,284,533.92. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,031 shares of company stock worth $31,273,950. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

