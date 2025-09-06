Interval Partners LP Sells 138 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Interval Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $209,149,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 10,810.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 633,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,395,000 after buying an additional 627,665 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Vistra by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 929,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,155,000 after buying an additional 593,585 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $56,876,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Vistra by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,761,000 after buying an additional 323,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

Vistra Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $187.73 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.90 and a 52-week high of $216.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

