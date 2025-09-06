Interval Partners LP Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,918 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $299.07 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.04 and a 200 day moving average of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,834.86. This trade represents a 92.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $8,167,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,849.46. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,871 shares of company stock valued at $439,493,026 in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

