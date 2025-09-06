Interval Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,138 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13,675.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 308,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,351 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

