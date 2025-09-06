Interval Partners LP Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Interval Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,521 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE SU opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.77%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

