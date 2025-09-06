Interval Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $88,203,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,647,000 after purchasing an additional 619,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,011,000 after purchasing an additional 538,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alfreton Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $48,457,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NET opened at $214.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.58. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.88 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,351,063.50. This trade represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $11,843,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,382,465. This represents a 19.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,029 shares of company stock worth $130,970,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

