Insider Buying: Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Insider Buys £51,500 in Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) insider Jane Ann Lodge purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 per share, with a total value of £51,500.

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 205.68 on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 52 week low of GBX 167 and a 52 week high of GBX 300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £573.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2,098.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 212.05.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 10.80 EPS for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. Analysts expect that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGAM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 275 to GBX 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 265 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 270.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

