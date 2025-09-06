Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.40.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $120.51 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.93 and a 200 day moving average of $132.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. The trade was a 41.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $82,779,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 42.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,840,000 after acquiring an additional 361,584 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,093.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after acquiring an additional 335,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 66.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 722,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,531,000 after acquiring an additional 288,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 37.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,263 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.